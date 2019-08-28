Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: TOT, EQNR, OBE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.0%

CVX: +0.38%

COP: +1.16%

SLB: +0.48%

OXY: +0.64%

Most energy heavyweights were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $1.24 at $56.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $1.05 to $60.56 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.27 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.28%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.20% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) The Sri Lankan government has tapped Total ( TOT ) and Equinor ( EQNR ) to determine the hydrocarbon potential of two blocks, Reuters reported. Both Total and Equinor were rallying in recent trading.

(=) Obsidian Energy ( OBE ) was unchanged after saying it has terminated the sale of its 55% stake in the Peace River Oil Partnership to a third party. The company had, in May, agreed to sell the stake for about CAD97 million ($71.9 million), before normal closing adjustments.