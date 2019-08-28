Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: TOT, EQNR, CZZ, OBE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM: +0.80%

CVX: +0.94%

COP: +1.73%

SLB: +2.21%

OXY: +0.99%

Energy stocks gained in midday trading amid higher oil prices as US crude inventories fell, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising more than 1% and shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up over 1.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was $1.03 higher at $55.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was advancing $1.08 to $60.59 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.27 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil ( USO ) was climbing 1.3% while United States Natural Gas ( UNG ) was rising more than 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up almost 4%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Brazil's energy and infrastructure conglomerate Cosan ( CZZ ) was up over 5% after it started a tender offer to repurchase up to $357.5 million of its class A common shares at a price ranging from $12 to $14.10 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Total ( TOT ) and Equinor ( EQNR ) were higher after Reuters reported that the Sri Lankan government tapped both companies to determine the hydrocarbon potential of two blocks.

(-) Obsidian Energy (OBE) was 1% lower after saying it has terminated the sale of its 55% stake in the Peace River Oil Partnership to a third party. The company had, in May, agreed to sell the stake for about CAD97 million ($71.9 million), before normal closing adjustments.