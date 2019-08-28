Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: CZZ,TOT,EQNR,OBE

By MT Newswires,

Energy stocks finished sharply higher Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery settled 85 cents higher at $55.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced 96 cents to $60.47 per barrel. September natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $2.25 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Cosan Ltd ( CZZ ) rose almost 6% after Brazil's energy and infrastructure conglomerate launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $357.5 million of its class A common shares between $12 to $14.10 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Total ( TOT ) and Equinor ( EQNR ) closed higher Wednesday after Reuters reported the Sri Lankan government selected both companies to measure the hydrocarbon potential of two exploration blocks.

(-) Obsidian Energy ( OBE ) dropped over 6% after terminating the CAD97 million sale of its 55% stake in the Peace River Oil Partnership to a third party.

