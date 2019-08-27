Energy Sector Update for 08/27/2019: TOT, PTR, PBR, PAA, PAGP, COP, ECA, XOM, CVX, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.61%

CVX: +0.66%

COP: +0.29%

SLB: +0.66%

OXY: +1.33%

Energy heavyweights were higher in pre-bell Tuesday tradimg. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.49 at $54.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.41 to $59.11 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.20 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.81%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.23% lower.

In other sector news

(+) Total ( TOT ) agreed to transfer some of its assets in Kenya, Guyana and Namibia to Qatar Petroleum, Reuters reported, without disclosing the terms of the asset transfer deals. Total was recently trading over 1% higher.

(+) PetroChina ( PTR ) and Saudi Aramco are among 20 energy companies that have expressed interest in acquiring eight of Petroleo Brasileiro's ( PBR ) refineries, Reuters reported, citing sources. Petroleo Brasileiro and PetroChina were advancing in recent trade.

(=) Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) said in a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) filing that it won't charge shippers an additional tariff-related $0.05/barrel fee for oil shipped through its Cactus II pipeline after producers ConocoPhillips ( COP ) and Encana ( ECA ) filed a dispute last week. Plains All American Pipeline was unchanged in recent trade.