Energy Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PTR, PAA, TOT

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.88%

CVX: -0.22%

COP: -1.1%

SLB: -0.8%

OXY: -0.2%

Energy stocks were tumbling in early afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Index falling 0.6% while the S&P 500 energy index was off 0.6%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.21 at $53.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract fell $0.14 to $59.56 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.19 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund ( USO ) was up 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund ( UNG ) was 1.5% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was down 1%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Total ( TOT ) was a touch higher after it agreed to transfer some of its assets in Kenya, Guyana and Namibia to Qatar Petroleum, Reuters reported, without disclosing the terms of the asset transfer deals.

In other sector news:

(+) PetroChina ( PTR ) was 0.1% higher after the company and Saudi Aramco are among 20 energy companies that have expressed interest in acquiring eight of Petroleo Brasileiro's ( PBR ) refineries, Reuters reported.

(-) Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) was declining over 1.6% after the company said in a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing that it won't charge shippers an additional tariff-related $0.05 per barrel fee for oil shipped through its Cactus II pipeline after producers ConocoPhillips (COP) and Encana (ECA) filed a dispute last week.