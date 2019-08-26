Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2019: HUSA, SRCI, PBR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1.26%

CVX: +0.70%

COP: +1.94%

SLB: +1.47%

OXY: +1.25%

Top energy stocks were advancing pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.73 at $54.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.49 to $59.83 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.22 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.23%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.53% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Houston American Energy ( HUSA ), which was up more than 8% after it agreed to participate in a new drilling program in the San Andres formation located in the Northern Shelf of the Permian Basin.

(+) SRC Energy ( SRCI ) was more than 2% higher as it agreed to be acquired by PDC Energy ( PDCE ) in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.7 billion, including debt. PDC Energy was gaining almost 7% in value after the news.

In other sector news:

(+) Petroleo Brasileiro ( PBR ) was slightly higher after it confirmed media reports that a group led by investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA has presented the highest bid to purchase the company's liquefied petroleum gas unit Liquigas.