Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2019: HUSA, SRCI, PBR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1.26%

CVX: +0.70%

COP: +1.94%

SLB: +1.47%

OXY: +1.25%

Top energy stocks were advancing pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.73 at $54.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.49 to $59.83 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.22 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.23%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.53% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Houston American Energy ( HUSA ), which was up more than 8% after it agreed to participate in a new drilling program in the San Andres formation located in the Northern Shelf of the Permian Basin.

(+) SRC Energy ( SRCI ) was more than 2% higher as it agreed to be acquired by PDC Energy ( PDCE ) in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.7 billion, including debt. PDC Energy was gaining almost 7% in value after the news.

In other sector news:

(+) Petroleo Brasileiro ( PBR ) was slightly higher after it confirmed media reports that a group led by investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA has presented the highest bid to purchase the company's liquefied petroleum gas unit Liquigas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




