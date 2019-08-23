Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2019: PBR,TRP,TRP.TO,OPTT,PDS,PD.TO

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks added to their prior losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 2.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 3.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery settled $1.18 lower at $54.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract declined $1.02 to $58.90 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Petroleo Brasileiro ( PBR ) declined Friday, sinking 4.5% in afternoon trade, following reports federal police in Brazil late Thursday raided the headquarters of Banco PTG Pactual SA in a probe linked to its 2013 purchase of African oilfields from the energy giant. In particular, investigators are trying to determine whether the state-owned energy major, more commonly known as Petrobras, sold a portion of its Petroafrica subsidiary to BTG for less than they were actually worth. "In the beginning of the sale process, the assets were valued between $5.6 billion and $8.4 billion. But in the end, BTG Pactual paid $1.5 billion for a 50% stake," prosecutors said in a statement obtained by Reuters. The statement also referred to potential bribes related to the purchase of oil rigs.

In other sector news:

(+) Ocean Power Technologies ( OPTT ) was 15% higher after late Thursday saying it has successfully deployed a PB3 PowerBuoy in the North Sea for Premier Oil. The buoy will provide communications and remote monitoring from the Huntington field under a nine-month lease, Ocean Power said, adding Premier received options to either extend the lease period or buy the PowerBuoy outright.

(-) TC Energy ( TRP ) was narrowly lower on Friday, reversing an earlier rise that followed the company saying the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed a regulatory decision approving an alternative route for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline through the state. The Nebraska Public Service Commission signed off on the substitute route in November 2017 although that move was quickly challenged by indigenous tribes, landowners and environmentalists, some of whom have previously said they will continue their legal fight even if the state's high court ruled against them.

(-) Precision Drilling Corp ( PDS ) turned solidly lower this afternoon, falling over 3% after giving back an early advance. The oilfield-services company said it has received permission from the Toronto Stock Exchange to begin a new stock buyback program to repurchase and retire up to 29.2 million shares over the next 12 months. The normal course issuer bid beginning Monday represents about 10% of the company's current public float.