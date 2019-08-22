Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2019: XOM, CVX, INT, FTI, EQNR, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.17%

CVX: +0.17%

COP: -0.15%

SLB: +1.54%

OXY: -0.11%

Energy stocks were mixed on Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were fractionally higher as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was down 44 cents to $55.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract fell 49 cents to $59.81 per barrel. September natural gas futures were flat at $2.17 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil ( USO ) dropped 0.3% while United States Natural Gas ( UNG ) was 0.5% weaker. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index (^OSX) was up 0.5% today.

In industry news:

Shell Energy Australia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), said it has agreed to acquire the Australian electricity retailer ERM Power for AUD617 million ($417.5 million). Shell Energy said that the acquisition of Australia's second-largest energy retailer in terms of load marks its first foray into the integrated power business in Australia, adding that ERM will become its core power and energy platform as it ventures into renewable energy. Royal Dutch American depositary receipts were down down 0.4% and 0.3% respectively for the A and B A and B ADRs.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) World Fuel Services ( INT ) rose 0.5% after it agreed to acquire Universal Weather and Aviation's UVair fuel business for $170 million.

In other sector news

(+) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) was 0.7% higher after it won a "significant" engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Royal Dutch Shell for the PowerNap project in the Gulf of Mexico.

(-) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( IEA ), an infrastructure construction company, was more than 1% weaker even after securing an award for the construction of a 202 megawatt wind farm in Illinois.

(+) Equinor (EQNR) was fractionally higher after Reuters reported that it will receive a NOK2.33 billion ($260 million) subsidy for its planned construction of floating wind turbines to supply power to North Sea oil platforms.