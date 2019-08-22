Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2019: INT, RDS.A, RDS.B, FTI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.42%

CVX: +0.36%

COP: Flat

SLB: Flat

OXY: +0.53%

Energy majors were flat to higher pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.76 at $56.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.51 to $60.81 per barrel and September natural gas futures were up one cent at $2.18 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.86%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.26% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) World Fuel Services ( INT ), which was over 2% higher after it agreed to acquire Universal Weather and Aviation's UVair fuel business for $170 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) marked its foray into Australia's power sector with a bid for ERM Power, the country's second-biggest electricity retailer to commercial and industrial clients, for about AUD617 million ($417.4 million). Shell was marginally lower in recent trading.

(=) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) was unchanged after it won a "significant" engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) for the PowerNap project in the Gulf of Mexico.