Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2019: HON,PTR,FTI,RDS.A,RDS.B,INT,EQNR

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling just over 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 33 cents lower at $55.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract declined 46 cents to $59.84 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.16 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Honeywell International ( HON ) was fractionally lower shortly ahead of Thursday's closing bell after saying its Honeywell UOP unit is providing heavy oil processing technology to PetroChina ( PTR ) at its petrochemical complex in China. The new facility will have an annual crude processing capacity of around 20 million tons.

In other sector news

(+) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) still was edging higher this afternoon, slipping from a nearly 1% advance earlier Thursday, after the oilfield-services company said it received a "significant" engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) for its PowerNap project in the Gulf of Mexico.

(-) World Fuel Services ( INT ) dipped fractionally on Thursday after saying it will acquire Universal Weather and Aviation's UVair fuel business for $170 million. World Fuel is expecting the proposed transaction will boost its GAAP net income between $0.14 to $0.17 per share during the first 12 months after closing.

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) was edging lower in late Thursday trading, giving back an earlier advance that followed a Reuters report the Norwegian energy major will receive a $260 million subsidy from the Norwegian state investment agency Enovato to support construction of floating wind turbines supplying power to its oil platforms in the North Sea.

