Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2019: PBA,PPL.TO,KMI,KML.TO,FET,CPST

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.93%

CVX +1.50%

COP -0.21%

SLB -0.22%

OXY -0.25%

Energy stocks were eased slightly from their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 45 cents lower at $55.68 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced 17 cents to $60.20 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Stabilis Energy ( SLNG ) was sharply higher in late Wednesday trading, climbing 24.5%, after the liquefied natural gas company said it has closed on its acquisition of privately held LNG distribution and marketing firm Diversenergy LLC in Mexico and has also completed forming a joint venture with Grupo CLISA and other former Diversenergy shareholders to identify potential LNG and compressed natural gas investments in Mexico. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Forum Energy Technologies ( FET ) rose 7% after the oilfield-services company agreed to sell its 40% equity stake in subseas rental company Ashtead Technology to an investor group led by Buckthorn Partners for $47.8 million, which includes the repayment of a $3.6 million loan by Forum Energy to Ashtead. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Forum will receive $39 million in cash at closing and a new GBP7 million term loan maturing in three years.

(-) Pembina Pipeline Corp ( PBA ) was narrowly lower after the Canadian infrastructure firm earlier Wednesday said it was acquiring Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. along with the US portion of Kinder Morgan's ( KMI ) Cochin pipeline system for a combined $3.28 billion in cash and stock. The proposed stock swap valued Kinder Morgan Canada at around $1.73 billion, or about $11.39 per share, based on Pembina's volume-weighted average share price over the past 30 days and the exchange ratio offering 0.3068 of a Pembina share for each Kinder Morgan Canada security. It will pay $1.55 billion in cash for the Cochlin pipeline assets.

(-) Capstone Turbine Corp ( CPST ) slipped almost 4% on Wednesday. The microturbine energy company said E-Finity Distributed Generation, its exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the US and the Caribbean, has signed long-term service contracts covering another 1.7 megawatts of Capstone microturbines in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in the Appalachian Basin. The client in June also placed 3.2 megawatts of microturbines under the factory protection plan and now has its entire 4.9 megawatt fleet covered under the Capstone service plan.