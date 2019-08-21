Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2019: PBA,KMI,FET,CPST

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.04%

CVX +1.50%

COP +0.15%

SLB -0.32%

OXY -1.01%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 1.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was slipping 18 cents to $55.95 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was advancing 54 cents to $60.57 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.17 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was rising 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping about 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.3% in recent trade.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Pembina Pipeline Corp ( PBA ) was narrowly lower after the Canadian infrastructure firm earlier Wednesday said it was acquiring Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. along with the US portion of Kinder Morgan's ( KMI ) Cochin pipeline system for a combined CAD4.35 billion in stock. The proposed stock swap valued Kinder Morgan Canada at around CAD2.3 billion, or about CAD15.02 per share, based on Pembina's volume-weighted average share price over the past 30 days and the exchange ratio offering 0.3068 of a Pembina share for each Kinder Morgan Canada security. It will pay CAD2.05 billion in cash for Cochlin pipeline asssets.

In other sector news:

(+) Forum Energy Technologies ( FET ) rose 8.5% after the oilfield-services company agreed to sell its 40% equity stake in subseas rental company Ashtead Technology to an investor group led by Buckthorn Partners for $47.8 million, which includes the repayment of a $3.6 million loan by Forum Energy to Ashtead. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Forum will receive $39 million in cash at closing and a new GBP7 million term loan maturing in three years.

(-) Capstone Turbine Corp ( CPST ) slipped 3% on Wednesday. The microturbine energy company said E-Finity Distributed Generation, its exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the US and the Caribbean, has signed long-term service contracts covering another 1.7 megawatts of Capstone microturbines in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in the Appalachian Basin. The client in June also placed 3.2 megawatts of microturbines under the factory protection plan and now has its entire 4.9 megawatt fleet covered under the Capstone service plan.