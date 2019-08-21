Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2019: FET, EQNR, KMI, PBA, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.90%

CVX: +0.92%

COP: +1.12%

SLB: Flat

OXY: -0.22%

Energy giants were mostly rallying pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.65 at $56.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $1.15 to $61.18 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.21 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.46%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.20% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Forum Energy Technologies ( FET ), which was climbing by more than 5% after saying its subsidiaries have entered into an agreement to sell their aggregate 40% interest in Ashtead Technology, a subsea rentals company, to Buckthorn Partners and other investors that currently own the majority equity interest in Ashtead.

(+) Equinor ASA ( EQNR ) was up more than 2% after it signed an agreement with YPF SA to jointly explore the CAN 100 offshore block, the largest block in the North Argentinian Basin.

(+) Kinder Morgan ( KMI ) was advancing more than 2% as it agreed to sell the US portion of the Cochin Pipeline to Pembina Pipeline ( PBA ) for $1.55 billion. The pipeline extends from Michigan to North Dakota.

