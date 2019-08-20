Energy Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SJT,EQNR,SDRL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.42%

CVX -0.61%

COP -1.69%

SLB -0.38%

OXY -0.15%

Energy stocks were declining Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down nearly 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising 32 cents to $56.53 per barrel in New York this afternoon while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was advancing 51 cents to $60.25 per barrel. September natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.21 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was up 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 0.9%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) The San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( SJT ) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday after its trustee confirmed the energy company will not pay its monthly cash distribution for August after production costs and capital expenditures during June exceeded its gross proceeds. The company is expecting it won't pay any cash distributions in future until its gross proceeds can cover its liabilities and replenish its cash reserves after falling to $784,629 on July 31.

In other sector news:

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) was narrowly lower in recent trade after the Norwegian energy major early Tuesday announced an oil discovery from its Sputnik exploration well in the Barents Sea.

(-) Seadrill ( SDRL ) was nearly 2% higher this afternoon, giving back much of a 20.7% advance earlier Tuesday, after the oilfield-services company reported a Q2 net loss of $2.03 per share, expanding on a $0.59 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.55 per share net loss. Revenue fell to $321 million from $348 million last year, also topping the $295 million analyst mean.