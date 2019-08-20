Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SDRL, XOM, EQNR, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,



Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.01%

CVX: +0.16%

COP: Flat

SLB: -0.44%

OXY: +0.26%

Leading energy stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was down 19 cents at $56.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract lost $0.21 to $59.53 per barrel and September natural gas futures were up 1 cent at $2.22 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.26%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.42% higher.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Seadrill ( SDRL ), which was surging more than 17% after posting a Q2 net loss of $2.03 per share, compared with a loss of $0.59 per share in the prior-year period and a Street estimate from Capital IQ for a GAAP loss of $2.55.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) said that production at the Hibernia oil platform off the coast of eastern Canada has been shut down after a temporary power cut on Aug. 17 caused oil and water to leak into the ocean, Reuters reported. Exxon Mobil was marginally higher in recent trade.

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) was trading lower after announcing that it made an oil discovery in the Sputnik exploration well in the Barents Sea along with partners OMV and Petoro.

