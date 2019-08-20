Energy Sector Update for 08/20/2019: BHGE,SDRL,EQNR,SJT

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks extended their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.8% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down nearly 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 13 cents higher at $56.34 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced 31 cents to $60.05 per barrel. September natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

(-) Baker Hughes ( BHGE ) declined Tuesday, falling 1.4% shortly ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, after saying it was beginning construction for Venture Global LNG at its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana. Under terms of the new contract, the oil-field services company will be responsible for building the modular liquefaction trains in addition to providing power generation and electrical distribution equipment to the facility. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(+) Seadrill ( SDRL ) was ending 1% higher this afternoon, giving back most of a 20.7% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the oilfield-services company reporting a Q2 net loss of $2.03 per share, expanding on a $0.59 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.55 per share net loss. Revenue fell 7.8% from year-ago levels to $321 million, also exceeding the $295 million analyst mean.

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) was narrowly lower in late trade after the Norwegian energy major early Tuesday announced an oil discovery from its Sputnik exploration well in the Barents Sea.

(-) The San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( SJT ) dropped 8% on Tuesday after its trustee confirmed the energy company will not pay its monthly cash distribution for August after production costs and capital expenditures during June exceeded its gross proceeds. The company is expecting it won't pay any cash distributions in the future until its gross proceeds can cover its liabilities and replenish its cash reserves after falling to $784,629 on July 31.