Energy Sector Update for 08/19/2019: ROSE,QES,YUMA,HUSA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.84%

CVX +1.61%

COP +5.12%

SLB +4.60%

OXY +2.04%

Energy stocks extended their market-leading gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.9% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 2.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled $1.34 higher at $56.21 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced $1.18 to $59.82 per barrel. September natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Rosehill Resources ( ROSE ) rallied Monday, climbing almost 29% in late trade, after a new regulatory filing showed chief financial officer Robert Owen last week acquired a combined 8,200 shares of the energy company's common stock in two tranches priced between $1.44 to $1.55 apiece and boosting his overall stake to 779,136 shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Yuma Energy ( YUMA ) nearly quadrupled in price on Monday, climbing almost 293% in recent trade, after saying said it was "hopeful" it can soon reach a deal to restructure its debt. The oil and natural gas company also said it may sell more of its assets or possibly pursue a merger or acquisition or raise more funds through the capital markets.

(+) Houston American Energy ( HUSA ) rose more than 5% after saying it expects to reach peak production at its Frost #1H well in the Midland Basin over the next three to six months. Production began June 8 and averaged 81 barrels of oil and 1,538 barrels of water during the first two weeks of August. The company also is planning to drill three more wells at the location over the next year.

(+) Quintana Energy Services ( QES ) was 5% higher after announcing the sale of its legacy conventional pressure pumping operations in Kansas and Oklahoma to Hurricane Services for $4.4 million in cash. The divested operations generated about $2.2 million in revenue during the first six months of 2019 and included 26 employees working at five facilities.