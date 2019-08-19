Energy Sector Update for 08/19/2019: QES,YUMA,HUSA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.51%

CVX +1.34%

COP +5.01%

SLB +3.97%

OXY +2.10%

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 1.9% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up 2.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising $1.07 to $55.94 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was advancing 95 cents to $59.59 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead over 2.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping more than 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was rising over 4.5%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Quintana Energy Services ( QES ) was 5.7 higher after announcing the sale of its legacy conventional pressure pumping operations in Kansas and Oklahoma to Hurricane Services for $4.4 million in cash. The divested operations generated about $2.2 million in revenue during the first six months of 2019 and included 26 employees working at five facilities.

In other sector news:

(+) Yuma Energy ( YUMA ) more than doubled in price on Monday, climbing almost 205% in recent trade, after saying said it was "hopeful" it can soon reach a deal to restructure its debt. The oil and natural gas company also said it may sell more of its assets or possibly pursue a merger or acquisition or raise more funds through the capital markets.

(+) Houston American Energy ( HUSA ) rose 2.4% after saying it expects to reach peak production at its Frost #1H well in the Midland Basin over the next three to six months. Production began June 8 and averaged 81 barrels of oil and 1,538 barrels of water during the first two weeks of August. The company also is planning to drill three more wells at the location over the next year.