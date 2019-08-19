Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/19/2019: EQM, RDS.A, RDS.B, HUSA, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1.04%

CVX: +1.03%

COP: +2.39%

SLB: +2.35%

OXY: +0.75%

Energy heavyweights were gaining in Monday's pre-market trading . West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.97 at $55.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.83 to $59.47 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.15 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.67%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.73% lower.

In other sector news:

(=) EQM Midstream Partners ( EQM ) told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it is voluntarily suspending some work on its Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia, Reuters reported. EQM was flat in recent trading.

(+) Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was up more than 1% after saying it has launched an electric vehicle charging service, Shell Recharge, in Singapore.

(+) Houston American Energy ( HUSA ) was up more than 2% as it said peak production at the Frost #1H well in the Northwest Shelf of the Midland Basis, in Yoakum County, Texas, is expected in three to six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




