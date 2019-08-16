Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2019: SSL,XOM,SAEX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.46%

CVX -0.84%

COP +1.06%

SLB +2.72%

OXY +1.74%

Energy stocks were mostly higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Friday afternoon climbing more than 1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising 11 cents to $54.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was advancing 25 cents to $58.48 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.19 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was climbing about 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping almost 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a nearly 3.2% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Sasol ( SSL ) dropped 4.3% on Friday after the South African petro-chemicals company said it was delaying its FY19 financial results after an independent review identified "possible control weaknesses" at its Lake Charles chemical project in Louisiana. The Sasol board of directors is now expecting to issue its annual report for the 12 months ended June 30 on Sept. 19.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) was more than 1% higher after reportedly saying its Asia Pacific subsidiary has signed a two-year time charter agreement with Singapore-based Sinanju Tankers Holdings for a new-build bunker tanker. The vessel will be the first tanker primarily powered by liquefied natural gas and is slated to deliver marine fuels to ocean-going vessels starting in early 2020.

(-) SAExploration Holdings ( SAEX ) dropped 31.5% on Friday after late Thursday saying its chief financial officer was fired and the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating possible accounting deficiencies that arose at the geophysical company between 2015 to 2016. The company will be restating all of its annual and quarterly reports filed since the three months ended June 30, 2015, and will also delay announcing financial results for its most recent quarter ended June 30.