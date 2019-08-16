Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2019: SAEX, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB,OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.49%

CVX: -0.53%

COP: +0.27%

SLB: +0.47%

OXY: +0.61%

Top energy stocks were mostly higher on the market open Friday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.08 at $54.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.30 to $58.53 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.20 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund was 0.7% lower.

Other stocks moving on news include:

(-) SAExploration Holdings ( SAEX ), which was down 37% after saying late Thursday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company in relation to accounting deficiencies that arose from 2015 to 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: SAEX , XOM , CVX , COP , SLB


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar