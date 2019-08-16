Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2019: SAEX, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB,OXY

Top Energy Stocks:
XOM: +0.49%
CVX: -0.53%
COP: +0.27%
SLB: +0.47%
OXY: +0.61%
Top energy stocks were mostly higher on the market open Friday.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.08 at $54.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.30 to $58.53 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.20 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund was 0.7% lower.
Other stocks moving on news include:
(-) SAExploration Holdings ( SAEX ), which was down 37% after saying late Thursday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company in relation to accounting deficiencies that arose from 2015 to 2016.