Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2019: NRT,SSL,XOM,SAEX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.41%

CVX -0.12%

COP +1.05%

SLB +2.70%

OXY +1.11%

Energy stocks were ending mostly higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index this afternoon climbing nearly 0.9% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 40 cents higher to $54.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced 52 cents to $58.75 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NRT ) declined fractionally on Friday after the company late Thursday reported a 14.4% increase in net income for its fiscal Q3 ended July 31, rising to $2.02 million compared with $1.77 million in net income for the same quarter last year. Total royalty income also rose nearly 13% to $2.15 million and its quarterly distribution grew to $0.22 per unit from $0.19 per unit during the year-ago period. Per-uni t earnings and analyst comparisons were not available.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) was 1.4% higher after the firm reportedly said its Asia Pacific subsidiary has signed a two-year time charter agreement with Singapore-based Sinanju Tankers Holdings for a new-build bunker tanker. The vessel will be the first tanker primarily powered by liquefied natural gas and is slated to deliver marine fuels to ocean-going vessels starting in early 2020.

(-) Sasol ( SSL ) dropped 4.3% on Friday after the South African petro-chemicals company said it was delaying its FY19 financial results after an independent review identified "possible control weaknesses" at its Lake Charles chemical project in Louisiana. The Sasol board of directors is now expecting to issue its annual report for the 12 months ended June 30 on Sept. 19.

(-) SAExploration Holdings ( SAEX ) fell more than 34% after the firm said late Thursday its chief financial officer was fired and the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating possible accounting deficiencies that arose at the geophysical company between 2015 to 2016. The company will be restating all of its annual and quarterly reports filed since the three months ended June 30, 2015, and will also delay announcing financial results for its most recent quarter ended June 30.