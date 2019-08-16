Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, OPEC/EIA reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude prices rose on Friday as sentiment improved across asset classes from talks of economic stimulus in Europe and China, but gains in the oil market were limited after the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its forecast for demand in 2019.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded up 0.70% to $54.85 per barrel intraday, ending the week higher. WTI prices have, however, fallen in the preceding two weeks. Brent rose to $58.72.

Both categories of crude are trading below their respective psychologically important $55 and $60 levels, as softer demand expectations outweighed the boost from a relatively volatile geopolitical climate in the Middle East, especially after a recent tanker-capturing by Iran.

In a report released Friday, OPEC reportedly lowered its 2019 global demand outlook to 1.10 million barrels per day, versus an earlier estimate of 1.14 million barrels per day, citing concerns related to the health of the global economy. OPEC, however, left its 2020 forecast unchanged at 1.14 million barrels per day.

OPEC's move is partly in line with the International Energy Agency's decision earlier this month to cut its demand growth estimates for both 2019 and 2020, blaming the increased "uncertainty" created by the ongoing trade row between the US and China.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday crude stockpiles surged by 1.6 million barrels over a week to Aug. 9, compared with a forecast for a 2.8 million-barrel drop in a Reuters' poll of analysts. The current inventory level in the US is roughly 3% above its five-year average for August, according to data compiled by the EIA.

That undermines years of effort by OPEC, which along with non-OPEC producers led by Russia, is cutting 1.2 million barrels per day from its joint output to stem the decline in crude.

Oil prices were somewhat firm on Friday on expectations the European Central Bank will cut rates next month and resume bond purchases to stimulate the regional economy, a report from Reuters said. Additionally, China also disclosed late on Thursday its plans to boost disposable incomes this year and next to spur demand.

The Federal Reserve has already expressed its willingness to cut rates to "sustain" the current US economic expansion, a net positive for demand in the oil market.

Separately, data compiled by Baker Hughes ( BHGE ) show Friday the number of oil rigs operating in the US rose by six to 770 during the week that ended Aug. 16, the first weekly advance in seven. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US rose by one to 935 as gas rigs fell by four to 165.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation rose by seven to 101, and gas rigs were down by five to 41 during the week in review. As a result, the North American total rose by three to 1,077 versus 1,269 a year ago, the data showed.