Energy Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PNRG, NS, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.03%

CVX: -0.61%

COP: +0.60%

SLB: -0.03%

OXY: +0.66%

Leading energy stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was down $0.24 at $54.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract lost $0.90 to $58.58 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.17 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.61%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.69% higher.

In other sector news:

(=) PrimeEnergy ( PNRG ) was unchanged as it swung to a profit while posting higher revenue in Q2. EPS was $2.85 compared with a net loss of $0.27 per share for the year-ago period, and revenue increased to $31.5 million from $22.4 million.

(=) Nustar Energy ( NS ) was flat after saying it has received its first shipment of Permian crude at its Corpus Christi North Beach Terminal, and that the terminal will load the first cargo of the long-haul Permian crude onto a ship for export this weekend.

