Energy Sector Update for 08/15/2019: ECA,ECA.TO,NS,PNRG,CEI

Energy stocks trimmed some of the earlier losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.8% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down just over 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 76 cents lower at $54.47 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract declined $1.33 to $58.15 per barrel. September natural gas futures rose 9 cents to $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Encana Corp ( ECA ) slipped 2.5% lower on Thursday after revising the terms its $213 million modified Dutch Auction tender offering to reflect the recent decline in the company's share price, cutting the proposed price range for the share repurchases to $4.15 to $4.75 each from the original $4.70 to $5.40 per share range. It also extended the expiration date by an extra two weeks to August 28.

In other sector news:

(-) Nustar Energy ( NS ) slipped 1.3% after announcing its first delivery of Permian crude oil to North Beach Terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas, which is scheduled to be loaded for export this weekend.

(-) PrimeEnergy ( PNRG ) declined 6.6% after reporting Q2 net income of $2.85 per share, reversing a $0.27 per share loss during the year-ago period while revenue rose 40.6% year over year for the oil and natural gas company to $31.5 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) Camber Energy ( CEI ) tumbled over 16% after saying its Lineal Industries subsidiary has begun work on a $2.3 million pipeline system connecting well pads in southwestern Pennsylvania for a master limited partnership owned by a top-tier US oil and gas company. It expects to complete the project within the next 90 days.