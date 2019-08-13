Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/13/2019: XOM, PACD, EC, CVX, SLB, OXY, COP

Energy giants were narrowly mixed pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was down $0.22 at $54.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract lost $0.05 to $58.52 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.14 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.01%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.36% higher.

(-) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) is considering an exit from the British North Sea and has held talks with other companies in recent weeks for the potential sale of some or all of its assets in the area, Reuters reported, citing industry sources familiar with the matter. Exxon Mobil was down 0.01% in recent trading.

(=) Pacific Drilling ( PACD ) was flat after i t report ed a Q2 net loss of $0.98 per diluted share, narrower than the loss of $4.86 a year earlier but wider than the $0.83 loss estimated by two analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) Ecopetrol ( EC ) was unchanged after it booked a Q2 net profit of COP3.487 trillion ($1.03 billion), down from COP3.519 trillion reported for the same period last year.

