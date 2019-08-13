Energy Sector Update for 08/13/2019: ENG,EC,PACD

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.02%

CVX +0.65%

COP +2.28%

SLB +1.69%

OXY -1.82%

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising over 1.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising $2.33 to $57.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was advancing $2.78 to $61.35 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.16 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was climbing almost 4.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead more just over 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up more than 1.2%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) ENGlobal Corp ( ENG ) slipped 3.5% on Tuesday after the oilfield-services company reported a $0.02 per share net loss for its Q2 ended June 29, halving its $0.04 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

In other sector news:

(+) Ecopetrol ( EC ) rose 1.7% after the Columbian energy major said its revenue rose 7.8% over year-ago levels to COP18.309 trillion, beating the COP18.116 trillion Street view.

(-) Pacific Drilling ( PACD ) dropped 4.5% after posting Q2 net loss of $0.98 per share, improving on $4.86 per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.83 per share net loss for the oilfield-services firm during the April-to-June reporting period.