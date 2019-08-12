Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, AZRE, HAL

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.14%

CVX: +0.59%

COP: +0.48%

SLB: -0.41%

OXY: -0.47%

Most energy majors were mixed at the market open Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.25 at $54.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.10 to $58.63 per barrel and September natural gas futures were up 2 cents at $2.14 per 1 million BTU. Among energy related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund ( USO ) was up 0.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund ( UNG ) gained 0.4%.

In other sector news:

Azure Power Global ( AZRE ) was down 0.2% after saying its fiscal Q1 net income per share attributable to APGL shareholders was INR2.31 per share ($0.03), up from INR0.30 per share a year earlier, which missed the estimate of $0.11 a share by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Halliburton ( HAL ) said pre-market Monday that it has secured nine conditional contracts for drilling and completion services from Woodside Energy for the SNE Field Development Phase 1 offshore Senegal. HAL shares were down 0.2% shortly after the open.

