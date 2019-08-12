Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NOG,GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.67%

CVX -0.84%

COP -1.65%

SLB -0.91%

OXY -4.42%

Energy stocks continued to add to their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 1.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 43 2 cents higher at $54.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract slipped 2 cents to $58.51 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.11 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ) was little changed in late afternoon trade, paring a small loss earlier Monday, after a new regulatory filing showed board member Akradi Bahram last Thursday purchased 213,201 shares of the company's common stock through a series of open-market transactions priced at an average of $1.7253 each. Following the $367,836 purchase, Bahram now owns almost 17.2 million Northern Oil shares.

In other sector news:

(+) KLX Energy Services Holding ( KLXE ) rose nearly 6% on Monday after authorizing a new stock buyback program for up to $50 million of its common shares, running indefinitely.

(+) Gulfport Energy Corp ( GPOR ) was climbing almost 3% in recent trade after saying Quentin Hicks will be joining the oil and natural gas producer as its new chief financial officer on Monday, August 26. Hicks currently is CFO at Halcon Resources Corp (HK), where he was worked since August 2012 following its acquisition of GeoResources.

(-) Tidewater ( TDW ) fell 10% on Monday after the oilfield-services company late Friday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.42 per share, improving on a $0.44 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.24 per share net loss. Revenue rose 19.2% over year-ago levels to $125.9 million, also trailing the $131.8 million Street view.