Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.84%

CVX -0.24%

COP -0.54%

SLB -1.42%

OXY +0.11%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 0.7% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down about 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising $1.96 to $54.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was advancing $1.32 to $58.70 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.14 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was climbing nearly 3.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking over 2.6% in recent trade.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Zion Oil and Gas ( ZN ) was 3% higher in Friday trade after saying it has retained Acoustic Geophysical Services KFT to produce high-density 3-D seismic data for its Megiddo-Jezreel license territory in Israel. Zion is expecting Hungary-based Acoustic to begin work in early September after completing the delivery of trucks and other equipment through the port of Haifa over the next few weeks.

In other sector news:

(+) Enerplus ( ERF ) rose 8.4% on Friday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported Q2 net income of CAD0.32 per share, improving on a CAD0.30 per share year-ago profit and beating the Capital IQ consensus by CAD0.07 per share.

(+) Murphy Oil Corp ( MUR ) rose 2.7% this afternoon. Credit Suisse cut its price target on the energy company's shares by $5 to $25 each but also reiterated its neutral stock rating.