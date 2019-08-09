Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: OAS,ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.81%

CVX -0.27%

COP -1.43%

SLB -1.45%

OXY +0.19%

Energy stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking almost 0.7% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled $1.96 higher at $54.50 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced $1.16 to $58.54 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Oasis Petroleum ( OAS ) was 1.6% higher shortly before the closing bell this afternoon after RBC Capital Markets earlier cut its price target for the company's shares by $1 to $8 apiece but also reiterated an outperform investment rating for the stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Enerplus ( ERF ) rose 8% on Friday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported Q2 net income of CAD0.32 per share, improving on a CAD0.30 per share year-ago profit and beating the Capital IQ consensus by CAD0.07 per share.

(+) Zion Oil and Gas ( ZN ) was more than 5% higher in late Friday trade after saying it has retained Acoustic Geophysical Services KFT to produce high-density 3-D seismic data for its Megiddo-Jezreel license territory in Israel. Zion is expecting Hungary-based Acoustic to begin work in early September after completing the delivery of trucks and other equipment through the port of Haifa over the next few weeks.

(+) Murphy Oil Corp ( MUR ) rose 1.3% this afternoon. Credit Suisse cut its price target on the energy company's shares by $5 to $25 each but also reiterated its neutral stock rating.