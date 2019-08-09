Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: MNRL, AREX, ERF, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.04%

CVX: +0.14%

COP: -0.98%

SLB:+0.11%

OXY: +0.17%

Energy heavyweights were mixed in pre-market trading Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $1.30 at $53.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $1.03 to $58.41 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.10 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.55%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.16% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Approach Resources ( AREX ), which was retreating by more than 6% as its Q2 adjusted loss widened to $0.14 per share from $0.07 a year earlier, missing the consensus analyst estimate for a loss of $0.09.

In other sector news:

(=) Brigham Minerals ( MNRL ) was flat after it posted a Q2 net loss of $3.2 million, compared with a profit a year earlier of $9.4 million. On an adjusted basis, it had earnings of $3.7 million versus $9.4 million for the year-earlier period.

(=) Enerplus ( ERF ) was unchanged after booking Q2 earnings of CAD0.32 ($0.24) per share, up from CAD0.30 per share in the 2018 quarter and beating the Capital IQ average estimate of CAD0.25 per share.