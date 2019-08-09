Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, IEA/Goldman reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude jumped on Friday on speculation Saudi Arabia was working behind the scenes to stem the recent slump in oil prices , which have fallen in three weeks out of four, as concern mounted over slowing growth for oil demand.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose more than 4% higher on Friday, heading toward what now is a resistance level around the $55 mark after having been a key support level for prices until earlier this week. Brent futures also advanced, hovering under a psychologically important $60 per barrel threshold.

Reports suggested earlier this week Saudi Arabia, one of the three biggest oil producers in the world and de facto head of the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was in touch with members of the cartel to devise a strategy to arrest the decline in prices.

Producers are concerned because oil has struggled to find a bid even after geopolitics in the Middle East got worse with Iran capturing three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a passage to about a fifth of the global oil flows. Crude has fallen for most of the past four weeks even as OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia cut 1.2 million barrels per day from their joint output.

This suggests the market is relatively less focused on supply and, instead, traders are increasingly being swayed by demand concern, given the worries about a global slowdown being signaled by the inversion of the US yield curve due in part to the worsening of the trade conflict between the US and China.

On Friday, the International Energy Agency cut its outlook for oil demand growth for this year and next, saying the health of the global economy was "even more uncertain" and warned of a greater likelihood of a downward revision to its estimates. Growth estimates for 2019 and 2020 were lowered by 0.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 1.1 mb/d and 1.3 mb/d, respectively, as the US-China trade dispute "remains unresolved."

The energy body said its revised outlook took into account the International Monetary Fund's recent downgrading of the economic outlook.

Furthermore, the IEA noted the first half of 2019 showed an increase in demand of only 0.6 million barrels per day, with China the sole source of significant growth at 0.5 million barrels per day. Two other major markets, India and the US, both saw demand rise by "only" 0.1 million barrels per day (mb/d). Worse still, tor the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development as a whole, demand has fallen for three successive quarters.

In 2020, the International Energy Agency sees the oil market "well supplied."

Goldman Sachs, however, has a slightly different view on the current state of the oil market. "From a fundamental perspective, it is hard to find justification for such a sharp decline," which reflects low conviction from recent

speculative buying, given the ongoing growth concerns, Damien Courvalin and Callum Bruce wrote in a research report.

"If our macro view plays out -- resilient consumer demand helping restart manufacturing activity -- we would expect a short-term recovery to near $70/bbl Brent prices given current low expectations," the analysts wrote in the report. "Until then, tightening supplies are set to create price support near $60/bbl, leaving price risk skewed to the upside in our view."

Meanwhile, data compiled by Baker Hughes ( BHGE ) showed Friday the number of oil rigs operating in the US fell by six to 764 during the week that ended Aug. 9, the lowest level since Feb. 2, 2018. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US was down by eight to 942 as gas rigs fell by two to 169.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation rose by three to 94, and gas rigs were unchanged at 46 during the week review. As a result, the North American total slid by five to 1,074 versus 1,266 a year ago, the data showed.