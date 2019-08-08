Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2019: OXY,APC,MRO,ET,SUN

Energy stocks were ending mostly higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 1.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 2.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled $1.45 higher at $52.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced 1.34 to $57.57 per barrel. September natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY ) was fractionally higher in late trade after completing its $55 billion buyout of rival Anadarko Petroleum ( APC ). More than 99% of the shares cast at an Anadarko special meeting earlier Thursday supported the $72.34-per-share acquisition offer, consisting of $59 in cash and 0.2934 of an Occidental share for each share of Anadarko stock. Occidental also assumed about $17 billion in Anadarko debt.

In other sector news:

(+) Marathon Oil Corp ( MRO ) was 6% higher after the oil and natural gas producer late Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.23 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Total revenue rose 0.7% over year-ago levels to $1.43 billion, also topping the $1.36 billion analyst mean.

(+) Energy Transfer ( ET ) rose almost 5% on Thursday. The oilfield-services company reported Q2 net income of $0.33 per share, improving on $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year but lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.38 per share profit for the three months ended June 30. Revenue slipped 1.7% year-over-year to $13.88 billion, also missing the $14.49 billion analyst mean.

(-) Sunoco LP ( SUN ) declined 2% on Thursday after the refinery company reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down from $0.58 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.71 per share GAAP profit. Adjusted EPS was $0.82 per share, topping the Street view looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.60 per share.

