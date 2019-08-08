Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2019: MUR, CLMT, ET, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.71%

CVX: +0.40%

COP: +0.90%

SLB: +0.86%

OXY: +0.57%

Energy majors were gaining in pre-bell trading Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $1.35 at $52.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.95 to $57.18 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.11 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.18%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.77% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Murphy Oil ( MUR ), which was over 2% higher after booking Q2 attributable adjusted income of $0.21 per share, swinging from the year-ago loss $0.05 and exceeding consensus estimates of $0.18 per share.

(=) Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( CLMT ) was flat after i t report ed a Q2 adjusted income of $0.21 per share compared with a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year period. The Street consensus estimate was for a loss of $0.03 per share.

(+) Energy Transfer ( ET ) was up over 3% as it posted Q2 earnings of $0.33 per share, up from $0.31 a year ago but trailing the average estimate of $0.38 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: MUR , CLMT , ET , XOM , CVX


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar