Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2019: MUR, CLMT, ET, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.71%

CVX: +0.40%

COP: +0.90%

SLB: +0.86%

OXY: +0.57%

Energy majors were gaining in pre-bell trading Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $1.35 at $52.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.95 to $57.18 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.11 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.18%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.77% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Murphy Oil ( MUR ), which was over 2% higher after booking Q2 attributable adjusted income of $0.21 per share, swinging from the year-ago loss $0.05 and exceeding consensus estimates of $0.18 per share.

(=) Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( CLMT ) was flat after i t report ed a Q2 adjusted income of $0.21 per share compared with a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year period. The Street consensus estimate was for a loss of $0.03 per share.

(+) Energy Transfer ( ET ) was up over 3% as it posted Q2 earnings of $0.33 per share, up from $0.31 a year ago but trailing the average estimate of $0.38 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.