Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2019: MRO,ET,SUN

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.45%

CVX +2.54%

COP +2.73%

SLB +0.19%

OXY +0.53%

Energy stocks were mostly higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising $1.45 to $52.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was advancing $1.21 to $57.54 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.15 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead nearly 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was over 2.8% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down about 1%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Marathon Oil Corp ( MRO ) was 6% higher in Thursday trade after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.23 per share, up from $0.15 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Total revenue rose to $1.43 billion from $1.42 billion last year while analysts, on average, had been looking for $1.36 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Energy Transfer ( ET ) rose almost 5% on Thursday. The oilfield-services company reported Q2 net income of $0.33 per share, improving on $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year but lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.38 per share profit for the three months ended June 30. Revenue slipped 1.7% year-over-year to $13.88 billion, also missing the $14.49 billion analyst mean.

(-) Sunoco LP ( SUN ) declined 2% on Thursday after the refinery company reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down from $0.58 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.71 per share GAAP profit. Adjusted EPS was $0.82 per share, topping the Street view looking for adjusted net income of $0.60 per share.