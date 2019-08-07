Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2019: OAS,PE,QEP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.61%

CVX -1.16%

COP -2.63%

SLB -3.81%

OXY -5.00%

Energy stocks plunged Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling over 1.9% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were slightly more than 1.9% lower as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was dropping $2.87 to $50.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was declining $2.72 to $56.22 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.09 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling almost 4.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping more than 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was sinking around 3.4%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Oasis Petroleum ( OAS ) dropped 34.5% to a worst-ever $2.51 per share after reporting a year-over-year decline in adjusted Q2 net income and revenue and prompting Williams Capital to lower its investment recommendation for the energy company's stock to hold from buy and also cutting its price target by $2.50 to $5 a share.

In other sector news:

(+) Parsley Energy ( PE ) raced 14% higher on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas producer reported GAAP Q2 net income of $0.41 per share on $498.5 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share and $32.3 million. It also raised its FY19 production forecast, now expecting between 85,000 to 86,500 net barrels of oil per day compared with its prior guidance expecting between 80,000 to 85,000 barrels daily.

(-) QEP Resources ( QEP ) slumped Wednesday, sinking 16% to an all-time low of $3.39 after reporting a surprise Q2 net loss and announcing a cooperation pact with Elliott Management, agreeing to seat two new board members representing the activist investors. It recorded a $0.04 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30, reversing net income of $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share quarterly profit.