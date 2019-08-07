Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2019: OAS, QEP, DNR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.28%

CVX: -1.11%

COP: -1.81%

SLB: -1.95%

OXY: -1.22%

Energy giants were declining pre-market Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was down $1.08 at $52.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract lost $1.12 to $57.82 per barrel and September natural gas futures were flat at $2.11 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.60%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.55% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) Oasis Petroleum ( OAS ), which was slumping more than 24% after posting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share, down from $0.09 a year ago but in line with the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) QEP Resources ( QEP ) was retreating nearly 11% after reporting a Q2 loss and reaching a cooperation deal with activist investor Elliott Management. The energy exploration company reported Q2 net loss of $0.04 per share compared with earnings of $0.06 per share in the comparable quarter last year. Capital IQ analysts were expecting EPS of $0.03.

(+) Denbury Resources ( DNR ) was up more than 4% as it posted a Q2 adjusted profit of $0.13 per share, unchanged from the prior year period and higher than the $0.10 per share average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

