Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2019: ENLC,OAS,PE,QEP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.80%

CVX -0.32%

COP -2.64%

SLB -3.50%

OXY -3.46%

Energy stocks trimmed some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 0.9% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 1.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled $2.54 lower at $51.09 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract declined $2.61 to $56.33 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.08 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) EnLink Midstream ( ENLC ) slid to a 10-year low on Wednesday, sinking 14.1% to $7.22 a share after the pipeline and storage company reported a surprise Q2 net loss and also said CEO Michael Garberding was stepping down and will be replaced by executive board chairman Barry Davis. The company recorded a $0.03 per share net loss during the three months ended June 30, reversing a $0.15 per share profit during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of $0.08 per share. Revenue declined 2.8% year-over-year to $1.71 billion compared with the Street view looking for $1.84 billion.

In other sector news:

(+) Parsley Energy ( PE ) raced more than 15% higher on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas producer reported GAAP Q2 net income of $0.41 per share on $498.5 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share and $32.3 million. It also raised its FY19 production forecast, now expecting between 85,000 to 86,500 net barrels of oil per day compared with its prior guidance expecting between 80,000 to 85,000 barrels daily.

(-) QEP Resources ( QEP ) slumped Wednesday, sinking 16% to an all-time low of $3.39 after reporting a surprise Q2 net loss and announcing a cooperation pact with Elliott Management, agreeing to seat two new board members representing the activist investors. It recorded a $0.04 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30, reversing net income of $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share quarterly profit.

(-) Oasis Petroleum ( OAS ) dropped 37% to a worst-ever $2.41 per share after reporting a year-over-year decline in adjusted Q2 net income and revenue and prompting Williams Capital to lower its investment recommendation for the energy company's stock to hold from buy and also cutting its price target by $2.50 to $5 a share.