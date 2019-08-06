Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2019: LONE, VLO, GDP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.57%

CVX: +0.03%

COP: +0.99%

SLB: +0.58%

OXY: +0.36%

Top energy stocks were gaining pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.36 at $55.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.56 to $60.37 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.10 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.26%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.77% higher.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Lonestar Resources US ( LONE ), which was surging by over 20% after i t report ed Q2 net income of $0.28 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.96 per share in the prior-year quarter, and beating the average estimate of a $0.09 loss per share compiled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) Valero Energy ( VLO ) has ceased operating the hydrocracking and sulfur recovery units at its 335,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery for scheduled overhaul, Reuters reported, citing sources. Valero Energy was recently up more than 1%.

(+) Goodrich Petroleum ( GDP ) was unchanged after it reported Q2 net income of $0.82 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.23 per share in the year-ago period and ahead of the consensus estimate for net income of $0.26 GAAP per share from CapIQ.

