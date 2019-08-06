Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GDP,CHK,WPX,XEC

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.55%

CVX +0.15%

COP -1.09%

SLB -2.39%

OXY -4.75%

Energy stocks trimmed their earlier losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling slightly more than 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled $1.06 lower at $53.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract declined 28 cents to $59.53 per barrel. September natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $2.11 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Goodrich Petroleum ( GDP ) was 1% higher in late trade, recovering from a more than 6% decline earlier Tuesday that followed the energy company reporting a 79.2% increase in Q2 revenue compared with the year-ago period, rising to $31.9 million but still lagging the $34.0 million Street view for the three months ended June 30.

In other sector news:

(+) WPX Energy ( WPX ) was 10% higher after the petroleum company reported Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectations in addition to launching a $400 million stock buyback program running through August 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.09 on $695 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30, beating the analyst mean by $0.02 per share and $123.3 million, respectively.

(-) Cimarex Energy ( XEC ) retreated Tuesday, dropping 8.5% to its lowest intra-day price since 2009 after its adjusted Q2 net income for the April-to-June reporting period fall to $0.82 per share from $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.10 per share non-GAAP profit. Revenue declined 1.8% year-over-year to $546.5 million, also trailing the $595 million Street view.

(-) Chesapeake Energy ( CHK ) plunged to a more than 20-year low on Tuesday, falling 11.5% to $1.38 a share, after the oil and natural gas producer reported an adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share, improving on a $0.13 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share net loss for the three months ended June. 30.