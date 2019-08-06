Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CHK,WPX,XEC

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.12%

CVX -0.24%

COP -0.81%

SLB -3.20%

OXY -5.21%

Energy stocks were most lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling more than 0.8% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was slipping 19 cents to $54.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was declining 21 cents to $59.60 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.13 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling nearly 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was climbing almost 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking just under 2.9%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Chesapeake Energy ( CHK ) plunged to a more than 20-year low on Tuesday, falling 11.5% to $1.38 a share, after the oil and natural gas producer reported an adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share, improving on a $0.13 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share net loss for the three months ended June. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) WPX Energy ( WPX ) was more than 9% higher after the petroleum company reported Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectations in addition to launching a $400 million stock buyback program running through August 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.09 on $695 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30, beating the analyst mean by $0.02 per share and $123.3 million, respectively.

(-) Cimarex Energy ( XEC ) retreated Tuesday, dropping 8.5% to its lowest price since 2009 after its adjusted Q2 net income for the April-to-June reporting period fall to $0.82 per share from $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.10 per share non-GAAP profit. Revenue declined 1.8% year-over-year to $546.5 million, also trailing the $595 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: CHK , WPX , XEC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar