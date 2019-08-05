Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2019: SBR,FLMN,DO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.28%

CVX -1.45%

COP -2.99%

SLB -2.93%

OXY -2.09%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 2.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 2.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was slipping 72 cents to $54.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was declining $1.83 to $60.06 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.07 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling just over 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping more than 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was down over 4.6%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Sabine Royalty Trust ( SBR ) dropped almost 4% on Monday. The oil and natural gas producer declared a cash distribution of $0.228930 per unit, up 29.8% over its $0.176360 per unit July distribution. The upcoming distribution is payable August 29 to investors of record on August 15.

In other sector news:

(-) Falcon Minerals ( FLMN ) was sinking more than 14% after Monday reporting below-consensus Q2 financial results, earning $0.08 per share on $18.2 million in revenue compared the analyst mean expecting a $0.12 per share profit on $20.8 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30. The oil and natural gas producer also lowered its upcoming distribution by 14.3% from its most recent quarterly payout, declaring a $0.15 per share dividend payable Sept. 6 to shareholders of record on August 26.

(-) Diamond Offshore Drilling ( DO ) slid 18% on Monday after the oilfield-services company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 net loss of $0.99 per share, trebling its $0.33 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing Wall Street expectations looking for an $0.88 per share net loss. Revenue fell to $216.7 million from $268.9 million during the same April-to-June quarter last year, also lagging the $288.5 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: SBR , FLMN , DO


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar