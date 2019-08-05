Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2019: SBR,FLMN,DO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.28%

CVX -1.45%

COP -2.99%

SLB -2.93%

OXY -2.09%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 2.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 2.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was slipping 72 cents to $54.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was declining $1.83 to $60.06 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.07 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling just over 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping more than 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was down over 4.6%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Sabine Royalty Trust ( SBR ) dropped almost 4% on Monday. The oil and natural gas producer declared a cash distribution of $0.228930 per unit, up 29.8% over its $0.176360 per unit July distribution. The upcoming distribution is payable August 29 to investors of record on August 15.

In other sector news:

(-) Falcon Minerals ( FLMN ) was sinking more than 14% after Monday reporting below-consensus Q2 financial results, earning $0.08 per share on $18.2 million in revenue compared the analyst mean expecting a $0.12 per share profit on $20.8 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30. The oil and natural gas producer also lowered its upcoming distribution by 14.3% from its most recent quarterly payout, declaring a $0.15 per share dividend payable Sept. 6 to shareholders of record on August 26.

(-) Diamond Offshore Drilling ( DO ) slid 18% on Monday after the oilfield-services company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 net loss of $0.99 per share, trebling its $0.33 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing Wall Street expectations looking for an $0.88 per share net loss. Revenue fell to $216.7 million from $268.9 million during the same April-to-June quarter last year, also lagging the $288.5 million analyst mean.