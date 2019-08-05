Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2019: DO, DK, DKL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.37%

CVX: -1.48%

COP: -2.34%

SLB: -2.17%

OXY: -1.52%

Energy majors were slipping in early trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was down $1.17 at $54.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract lost $1.25 to $60.64 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $2.04 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.61%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 4.30% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Diamond Offshore Drilling ( DO ), which was slumping more than 9% as it booked a Q2 net loss of $0.99 per share compared with a loss of $0.33 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a loss of $0.88.

(-) Delek US Holdings ( DK ) was more than 5% lower after i t report ed a Q2 adjusted net income of $1.17 per share, up from $0.92 per share in the comparable period last year and higher than the Capital IQ EPS consensus estimate of $0.81. It also announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, a 3.6% increase from the previous distribution, payable Sept. 3 to shareholders as of Aug. 19.

In other sector news:

(-) Delek Logistics Partners ( DKL ) was down 1% after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share, up from $0.92 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.81 from an analyst polled by Capital IQ.