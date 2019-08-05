Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2019: DO, DK, DKL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.37%

CVX: -1.48%

COP: -2.34%

SLB: -2.17%

OXY: -1.52%

Energy majors were slipping in early trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was down $1.17 at $54.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract lost $1.25 to $60.64 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $2.04 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.61%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 4.30% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Diamond Offshore Drilling ( DO ), which was slumping more than 9% as it booked a Q2 net loss of $0.99 per share compared with a loss of $0.33 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a loss of $0.88.

(-) Delek US Holdings ( DK ) was more than 5% lower after i t report ed a Q2 adjusted net income of $1.17 per share, up from $0.92 per share in the comparable period last year and higher than the Capital IQ EPS consensus estimate of $0.81. It also announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, a 3.6% increase from the previous distribution, payable Sept. 3 to shareholders as of Aug. 19.

In other sector news:

(-) Delek Logistics Partners ( DKL ) was down 1% after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share, up from $0.92 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.81 from an analyst polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: DO , DK , DKL , XOM , CVX


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar