Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2019: XOM, CVX, NOG, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.61%

CVX: +0.29%

COP: +1.36%

SLB: -0.13%

OXY: -0.90%

Energy majors were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $1.68 at $55.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $2.07 to $62.57 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $2.11 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.56%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.33% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ), which was 6% higher after reporting an adjusted net income of $0.12 per share for Q2, down from $0.09 per share in the comparable period last year but a penny-a-share higher than the Capital IQ average view.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) was slightly higher after it booked Q2 earnings per diluted share of $0.73, down from $0.92 during the year-ago quarter, and matching the Capital IQ consensus forecast.

(+) Chevron ( CVX ) was recently advancing as i t report ed Q2 earnings of $2.27 per share, up from $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year and exceeding the $1.82 per share average estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: NOG , XOM , CVX , COP , SLB


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar