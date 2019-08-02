Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2019: XOM, CVX, NOG, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.61%

CVX: +0.29%

COP: +1.36%

SLB: -0.13%

OXY: -0.90%

Energy majors were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $1.68 at $55.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $2.07 to $62.57 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $2.11 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.56%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.33% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ), which was 6% higher after reporting an adjusted net income of $0.12 per share for Q2, down from $0.09 per share in the comparable period last year but a penny-a-share higher than the Capital IQ average view.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) was slightly higher after it booked Q2 earnings per diluted share of $0.73, down from $0.92 during the year-ago quarter, and matching the Capital IQ consensus forecast.

(+) Chevron ( CVX ) was recently advancing as i t report ed Q2 earnings of $2.27 per share, up from $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year and exceeding the $1.82 per share average estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.