Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2019: WLDN,NBL,COG,CVX

Energy stocks continued their descent Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 1.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled $1.71 higher at $55.66 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced $1.27 to $61.77 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 8 cents to $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Willdan Group ( WLDN ) slid nearly 6% after late Thursday posting a Q2 profit lagging Wall Street forecasts and upstaging better-than-expected revenue for the three months ended June 28. Excluding one-time items, the oilfield-services company earned $0.43 per share, down from $0.56 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for Q2 adjusted net income by $0.06 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Noble Energy ( NBL ) rose just under 7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing a $0.17 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a Q2 net loss of $0.12 per share. Revenue fell 11.4% year over year to $1.09 billion but also topped the $1.04 billion Street view.

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ) was 1.7% lower after Friday receiving mixed reviews from analysts, with Tudor Pickering raising its investment recommendation on the company's stock to buy from hold, also setting a $25 price target, while Citigroup trimmed its price target on the petroleum producer by $2 to $26 a share, maintaining its buy rating.

(-) Chevron ( CVX ) turned narrowly higher, reversing a fractional decline earlier Friday that followed the energy major missing analyst projections with its Q2 revenue, reporting an 8% decline to $38.85 billion and trailing the $40.14 billion Capital IQ consensus.