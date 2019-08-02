Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2019: NBL,COG,CVX

Energy stocks were falling Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising $1.49 to $55.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was climbing $1.49 to $61.99 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $2.10 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was climbing over 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping almost 2.9%%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a nearly 2.7% decline.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Noble Energy ( NBL ) rose 7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing a $0.17 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a Q2 net loss of $0.12 per share. Revenue fell 11.4% year over year to $1.09 billion but also topped the $1.04 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ) was slightly lower after Friday receiving mixed reviews from analysts, with Tudor Pickering raising its investment recommendation on the company's stock to buy from hold, also setting a $25 price target, while Citigroup trimmed its price target on the petroleum producer by $2 to $26 a share, maintaining its buy rating.

(-) Chevron ( CVX ) was 0.5% lower after the energy major missed analyst projections with its Q2 revenue, reporting an 8% decline compared with $38.85 billion a year earlier and trailing the $40.14 billion Capital IQ consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




