Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2019: NBL,COG,CVX

Energy stocks were falling Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising $1.49 to $55.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was climbing $1.49 to $61.99 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $2.10 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was climbing over 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping almost 2.9%%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a nearly 2.7% decline.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Noble Energy ( NBL ) rose 7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing a $0.17 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a Q2 net loss of $0.12 per share. Revenue fell 11.4% year over year to $1.09 billion but also topped the $1.04 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ) was slightly lower after Friday receiving mixed reviews from analysts, with Tudor Pickering raising its investment recommendation on the company's stock to buy from hold, also setting a $25 price target, while Citigroup trimmed its price target on the petroleum producer by $2 to $26 a share, maintaining its buy rating.

(-) Chevron ( CVX ) was 0.5% lower after the energy major missed analyst projections with its Q2 revenue, reporting an 8% decline compared with $38.85 billion a year earlier and trailing the $40.14 billion Capital IQ consensus.