Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

Crude, which bounced on Friday after recording its steepest daily slump in more than four years, ended the week lower on concern the escalation in a trade war between the world's two largest economies is likely to undermine oil demand.

West Texas Intermediate futures jumped more than 3% on Friday to $55.76, after plunging about 8% on Thursday when President Donald Trump surprised the market by slapping fresh tariffs on China, ending the truce in an on ongoing trade row with the Asian powerhouse. Brent futures were also lower for the week, trading at just under $62.0 barrels per day.

President Trump has threatened to impose 10% of fresh tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports that are not currently included in levies he announced previously. China responded by saying it does not want a prolonged trade war with the US, its largest trading partner, but noted it is not "afraid" of one. The tariffs are scheduled to come into effect Sept. 1.

Oil has been under pressure after the US manufacturing activity dropped in June to its lowest level in almost three years, according to IHS Markit. Data showed earlier this week construction spending also slumped in the month as investments in private construction projects dived to a 1.5-year low.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US oil inventories yet again dropped, slumping 8.5 million barrels and more than analysts had expected for the week that ended July 31.

The drop in stockpiles for a seventh week in a row was, however, partially offset by an increase in US production, which averaged at 12.2 million barrels per day last week, up 900,000 barrels per day sequentially over the previous week. On a year-over-year basis, that's a jump of about 1.3 million barrels per day, according to the EIA.

Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase analysts currently project supply will grow roughly one million barrels a day more than demand in 2020, resulting in a surplus each quarter of next year, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

A deterioration in the demand-supply environment is all but certain to pressure on the unanimity with which the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia have been cutting supplies, taking out 1.2 million barrels per day to stabilize the oil market.

Meanwhile, the number of oil rigs operating in the US fell by six to 770 during the week that ended Aug. 2, the lowest level since Feb. 2, 2018, according to data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes ( BHGE ). The combined oil and gas rig count in the US was down by four to 942 as gas rigs rose by two to 171.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation rose by six to 91, and gas rigs climbed by four to 46 during the period under review. As a result, the North American total increased by six to 1,079 versus 1,267 a year ago, the data showed.

In the Middle East, no resolution was in sight yet for the British-flag carrying tanker seized more than two weeks ago by Iran, an issue that had provided provide some upside to oil prices .