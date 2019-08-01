Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CXO,MPC,BTU

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2%

CVX -1.6%

COP -0.8%

SLB -3.9%

OXY +2.7%

Energy stocks were mostly lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.8% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was down $4.74 on Thursday to $53.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract was declining $4.69 to $60.36 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.21 per 1 million BTU, reversing a prior advance. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling 6.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund still was falling 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was dropping 6%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Concho Resources ( CXO ) tumbled 24% after adjusted Q2 EPS trailed analyst estimates, earning $0.69 per share during the three months ended June 30, nearly halving its $1.24 per share adjusted profit last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. The shale natural gas producer also lowered its FY19 price realization outlook to 60% to 80% of NYMEX Henry Hub levels, citing weak price trends for natural gas and natural gas liquids.

In other sector news:

(-) Marathon Petroleum ( MPC ) was 2% lower. I t report ed adjusted Q2 net income of $1.73 per share during the three months ended June 30, down from a $2.29 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago period but beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.41 per share. Revenue rose 50.1% year-over-year to $33.69 billion, also topping the $33.26 billion analyst mean.

(-) Peabody Energy ( BTU ) dropped 13% after reporting a 12.2% drop in Q2 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $1.15 billion and lagging Wall Street expectations for the coal miner during the three months ended June 30 of $1.22 billion.