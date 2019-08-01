Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2019: AM,CXO,MPC,BTU

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.79%

CVX -1.23%

COP +0.66%

SLB -3.18%

OXY +3.87%

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower following a late collapse in crude oil prices , with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 3.0% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 2.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled $4.63 lower at $53.95 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract declined $3.94 to $61.11 per barrel. September natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.20 per 1 million BTU, reversing a prior advance.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Antero Midstream Corp ( AM ) tumbled nearly 8% after the pipeline company late Wednesday released Q2 earnings and revenue trailing analyst opinion. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.14 per share during the three months ended June 30 on $255.6 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.23 per share adjusted Q2 profit on $283.7 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(-) Marathon Petroleum ( MPC ) was more than 2% lower. I t report ed adjusted Q2 net income of $1.73 per share during the three months ended June 30, down from a $2.29 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago period but beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.41 per share. Revenue rose 50.1% year-over-year to $33.69 billion, also topping the $33.26 billion analyst mean.

(-) Peabody Energy ( BTU ) dropped almost 12% after reporting a 12.2% drop in Q2 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $1.15 billion and lagging Wall Street expectations for the coal miner during the three months ended June 30 of $1.22 billion.

(-) Concho Resources ( CXO ) tumbled nearly 23% after adjusted Q2 EPS trailed analyst estimates, earning $0.69 per share during the three months ended June 30, nearly halving its $1.24 per share adjusted profit last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. The shale natural gas producer also lowered its FY19 price realization outlook to 60% to 80% of NYMEX Henry Hub levels, citing weak price trends for natural gas and natural gas liquids.